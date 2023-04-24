Northern lights visible for some

Happening now, the northern lights are being reported in portions of Indiana and Kentucky. The key is to get away from city lights and look north. Clouds are currently over some of our viewing area, blocking the view. But if you are up in the early morning hours, go check it out!

The Tri-State is under a freeze warning and frost advisory until 9 a.m.

Monday will stay cold and won't warm up much for the afternoon either. Temperatures will be into the low to mid 50s with a partly cloudy sky. Winds from the northwest are part of the reason for the cooler air. Winds will be around 10 mph.

Frost will be possible again on Tuesday morning as we start in the low to mid 30s and mostly sunny skies. There will be more clouds that roll in during the middle of the day as we become mostly cloudy. Clouds will inhibit temperatures a little bit, but it will be much warmer on Tuesday with highs back into the low 60s.

The 60s will continue to be with us through the middle of the week with mostly cloudy skies. The best threat for rain will be late in the week and into the weekend. Thursday is when that window opens up, but it is far from a sure chance.

Rain chances will continue into the weekend as the cooler than normal air continues as well.

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Chilly

Low: 33

MONDAY

Clouds increase

Cool again

High: 53

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Cool

Low: 35

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Milder

High: 62

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 41

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========