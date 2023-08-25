Watch Now
Weather

Actions

No storms to worry about this morning, but heat ramps up

Heat Advisory in effect Friday
Friday heat advisory
WCPO
Friday heat advisory<br/>
Friday heat advisory
Posted at 3:26 AM, Aug 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-25 04:44:30-04

Let's start with some good news. A cluster of storms that formed overnight to the north had more movement to the east and this means storms will not impact our area as you head out the door today. If we see anything this morning, it would be a little patchy fog.

It's very warm and muggy as we walk out the door today. Temperatures are in the upper 70s with dew points in a similar rage so it feels flat out oppressive. Temperatures will warm to 91 by noon and it will already feel like 101. We'll eventually top out at 95 with a heat index close to 105 degrees. The NWS has our area in a heat advisory again today due to this heat. It will end up hotter and feel more humid than it did yesterday.

Friday heat advisory
Friday heat advisory

When it comes to rain chances today, it's a much different story. The morning is dry and partly cloudy. The early afternoon will be similar. But it's later this afternoon and this evening and isolated storms will pop along a slow moving boundary. The ongoing trend in the weather models has been for this to happen in our southern locations, south of the Ohio River anywhere between 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and then storms moving slowly southeast.

Friday evening storms
Friday evening storms

These storms could pack a punch with damaging wind gusts. The SPC has our area in a marginal risk for severe storms today due to this later day rain chance.

Severe storm threat Friday
Severe storm threat Friday

Saturday will be a transitional day for us. The front is still impacting our area, bringing isolated storm chances and humidity is still lingering. We'll see the chance for some spotty showers early in the morning and then isolated chances (30%) into the early afternoon. Our high hits 86.

Sunday is an easy, breathable and comfortable day! We'll warm to 81 with a partly cloudy sky and lower levels of humidity.

MORNING RUSH
Patchy fog
Warm and muggy
Low: 80

FRIDAY
Partly cloudy
Isolated afternoon storms
High: 95

FRIDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Slight rain chance
Low: 68

SATURDAY
Morning storm chance
Partly cloudy
High: 86

SATURDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Cooler
Low: 62

SUNDAY
Partly cloudy
Pleasant
High: 81

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018