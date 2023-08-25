No storms to worry about this morning, but heat ramps up

Let's start with some good news. A cluster of storms that formed overnight to the north had more movement to the east and this means storms will not impact our area as you head out the door today. If we see anything this morning, it would be a little patchy fog.

It's very warm and muggy as we walk out the door today. Temperatures are in the upper 70s with dew points in a similar rage so it feels flat out oppressive. Temperatures will warm to 91 by noon and it will already feel like 101. We'll eventually top out at 95 with a heat index close to 105 degrees. The NWS has our area in a heat advisory again today due to this heat. It will end up hotter and feel more humid than it did yesterday.

WCPO Friday heat advisory



When it comes to rain chances today, it's a much different story. The morning is dry and partly cloudy. The early afternoon will be similar. But it's later this afternoon and this evening and isolated storms will pop along a slow moving boundary. The ongoing trend in the weather models has been for this to happen in our southern locations, south of the Ohio River anywhere between 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and then storms moving slowly southeast.

WCPO Friday evening storms



These storms could pack a punch with damaging wind gusts. The SPC has our area in a marginal risk for severe storms today due to this later day rain chance.

WCPO Severe storm threat Friday



Saturday will be a transitional day for us. The front is still impacting our area, bringing isolated storm chances and humidity is still lingering. We'll see the chance for some spotty showers early in the morning and then isolated chances (30%) into the early afternoon. Our high hits 86.

Sunday is an easy, breathable and comfortable day! We'll warm to 81 with a partly cloudy sky and lower levels of humidity.

MORNING RUSH

Patchy fog

Warm and muggy

Low: 80

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy

Isolated afternoon storms

High: 95

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Slight rain chance

Low: 68

SATURDAY

Morning storm chance

Partly cloudy

High: 86

SATURDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cooler

Low: 62

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Pleasant

High: 81

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========