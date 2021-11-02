Watch
NEW: Freeze Warning issued for tonight

Cool, Canadian air continues to take over
Markus Schreiber/AP
Leaves covered with white frost lie on the ground at the Wall Park in Berlin, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2014. Cold weather with temperatures under zero degrees celsius ( under 32 degrees Fahrenheit) hit Germany's capital after the Christmas holidays. Weather forecasts predict that the winter weather will stay over the next days in Germany. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Frost on leaves
Posted at 3:18 AM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 04:10:23-04

We are officially into our cold snap.

The sky is mostly cloudy this morning with a low of 36. During the day, colder air is filtering in and temperatures will have a tough time making it to 50 degrees. This is 10 degrees below normal.

Tonight will be colder as the sky stays mostly clear. We'll drop to 30 in the Cincinnati metro. Per usual, the outlying areas will be colder with lows ranging from 26-29 degrees. This will give some towns their first hard freeze of the fall season.

Wednesday is mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s. And the night will be cool too, this time dropping to 29 degrees, colder outside the city. We'll hold onto this cold air through Saturday. But finally on Sunday, temperatures will start bouncing back to the mid 50s with plenty of sunshine for the Bengals home game.

MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Cool
Low: 36

TUESDAY
Partly cloudy
To mostly sunny
High: 50

TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Chilly, hard freeze for some
Low: 30

WEDNESDAY
Mostly cloudy
Chilly again
High: 48

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Clouds decrease
Cold
Low: 29

