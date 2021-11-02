NEW: Freeze Warning issued for tonight

We are officially into our cold snap.

The sky is mostly cloudy this morning with a low of 36. During the day, colder air is filtering in and temperatures will have a tough time making it to 50 degrees. This is 10 degrees below normal.

Tonight will be colder as the sky stays mostly clear. We'll drop to 30 in the Cincinnati metro. Per usual, the outlying areas will be colder with lows ranging from 26-29 degrees. This will give some towns their first hard freeze of the fall season.



NEW: A freeze warning has been issued for the majority of the Tri-State starting at midnight and continuing through 10 a.m. WEDNESDAY. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. @wcpo #cincywx pic.twitter.com/myoGbSvCWN — Jennifer Ketchmark (@KetchmarkWCPO) November 2, 2021

Wednesday is mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s. And the night will be cool too, this time dropping to 29 degrees, colder outside the city. We'll hold onto this cold air through Saturday. But finally on Sunday, temperatures will start bouncing back to the mid 50s with plenty of sunshine for the Bengals home game.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Cool

Low: 36

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

To mostly sunny

High: 50

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Chilly, hard freeze for some

Low: 30

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Chilly again

High: 48

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clouds decrease

Cold

Low: 29

