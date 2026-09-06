Nice weather continues Labor Day

If you're heading to Riverfest last minute, it will be in the low 70s downtown for the start of the fireworks.
We get to enjoy some open-window weather overnight! Cincinnati will drop into the low 60s, but more rural areas could drop into the upper 50s Monday morning.
The nicer weather continues for Labor Day. It will be mostly sunny with mid 80s and a touch of humidity.
Then, we get warmer midweek. Tuesday will be muggy with upper 80s and mostly sunny skies. We push the temperature into the low 90s Wednesday with even more humidity, making it feel like the mid to upper 90s in the afternoon.
Our next cold front could throw a couple spotty showers and storms at us Wednesday night, but rain is more likely midday Thursday as the cold front arrives in the Tri-State. We'll slowly dry out later Thursday with highs in the low 80s.
Friday looks really nice with low 80s, sunshine, and lower humidity.
Next weekend will be in the mid 80s with sunshine both Saturday and Sunday, making for some great weather for UC, FC Cincinnati, and the Bengals!
SUNDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Comfy
Low: 62
LABOR DAY
Mostly sunny
A little muggy
High: 85
MONDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Not as cool
Low: 66
TUESDAY
Mostly sunny
Muggy
High: 89
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