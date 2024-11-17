Nice warm-up before we track our first wintry precip chances

Waking up this morning it will be on the chilly side. We see most places drop down to around 40° and flirting with the upper 30s. The good part about this, is it's due to the mainly clear skies. So despite the patchy fog to kick off the morning, we see much more sunshine for our Sunday.

This sunshine will warm us back 10+ above average and we top out in the low to mid 60s. We've also got a light SW wind around 5-10 mph making it feel like an early Fall afternoon.

Our Monday will be dry too but then things start to get interesting. We are keeping an eye on rain for Tuesday that will be followed by a nice cold front. Once that front moves in we will see the chance for some snow chances (gasp!). Wednesday afternoon the precip moves back in, it's not until Thursday morning that front pushes in and drops our temps in a big way.

Thursday is the current timing for snow to be falling. Now, will it stick? More than likely no... Surface temps will still be too warm. However, our high Thursday is in the upper 30s and it will be breezy. So we could get some nice snowg lobe action and visibility might be an issue. Other than that, it will just be a shock to the system to see our first snowflakes of the season and our first truly cold day as well. We will continue to keep an eye on this as we move through the week.

TODAY

Partly Sunny

Milder

High: 63

TONIGHT

More Clouds

Warmer

Low: 50

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

Warm

High: 63

