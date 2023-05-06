Nice today, rain for the Flying Pig

THIS MORNING:

It's going to be a quiet forecast around the Tri-State as we stay mostly clear and mild this morning with temperatures around 50 degrees.

TODAY - Sure, a few clouds will be around all day. But, overall a nice and dry day to get outside and enjoy the warm temperatures. The sky will go from mostly sunny for the first half of the day to partly cloudy in the afternoon.

SUNDAY - Tomorrow is the big day in the Tri-State as runners hit the streets for the Flying Pig Marathon and half marathon. Unfortunately, there is a big shift in the weather models, bringing scattered showers into the Tri-State throughout the day. It looks like we'll see scattered showers during the morning hours. Temperatures will be near 60. Additional rounds of showers and storms will be in the forecast as we get closer to the afternoon as well as the evening.

An active weather pattern continues for early next week and it looks like warm air is going to make a statement! Scattered storms look likely on Monday with highs near 80. We'll stay with highs in the upper 70s if not around 80 for much of the week.

TODAY

Partly cloudy

Warm

High: 73

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Slight chance

Low: 51

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy

Scattered showers & storms

High: 78

