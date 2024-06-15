Nice today, extreme heat moves in

Believe it or not, we haven't hit the 90° once this entire year. In fact, it's been 284 days since our last 90 on the temperature gauge. That changes tomorrow and in a big way.

As we wake up this morning, it's actually pretty comfortable. We are right around the 60° mark for most areas. This sets us up for a really nice Saturday forecast. It will be mostly sunny, warm and dry. Humidity won't be noticeable either as we warm to 85 degrees, which is just a few degrees above average.

Tomorrow is when everything starts to change in the "comfort" department. Not only will it be hotter as temperatures rise to 93 degrees, but humidity will slowly increase all day long. It doesn't yield a higher heat index yet, but it's coming!

By Monday, dew points rise even more, and will feel hot AND humid in the Tri-State. Our high of 96 will easily feel above 100 degrees in the peak heat of the afternoon. This will be the case going forward for the rest of the week too. We could string together 7 days of 90+ days.

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========