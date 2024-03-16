Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Nice start to weekend

Temperatures above average but it will be a little breezy
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
2017 St. Patrick's Day Parade
Posted at 4:18 AM, Mar 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-16 04:18:16-04

Today will be mostly sunny with a high around 60. Winds could gust around 25mph at times, though. Tonight looks mostly clear.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with a high around 50 degrees.

The start of next week gets cold with chances for a wintry mix on Monday.

TODAY
Sunny Skies
Nice Afternoon/windy
High: 63

SATURDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Not as cold
Low: 40

SUNDAY
Sunny Skies
Much Cooler
High: 50

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018