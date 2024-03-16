Nice start to weekend

Today will be mostly sunny with a high around 60. Winds could gust around 25mph at times, though. Tonight looks mostly clear.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with a high around 50 degrees.

The start of next week gets cold with chances for a wintry mix on Monday.

TODAY

Sunny Skies

Nice Afternoon/windy

High: 63

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 40

SUNDAY

Sunny Skies

Much Cooler

High: 50

