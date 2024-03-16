Nice start to weekend

Today will be mostly sunny with a high around 60. Winds could gust around 25mph at times, though. Tonight looks mostly clear.
Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with a high around 50 degrees.
The start of next week gets cold with chances for a wintry mix on Monday.
TODAY
Sunny Skies
Nice Afternoon/windy
High: 63
SATURDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Not as cold
Low: 40
SUNDAY
Sunny Skies
Much Cooler
High: 50
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports