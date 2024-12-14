Nice start to the weekend but rain moves in tonight

It's not quite as cold this morning but temperatures are still into the upper 20s to make it a chilly start.

We start off the day with some sunshine and temperatures warm up nicely. Unlike the last few days where we didn't see a high out of the 30s, we will be pushing the upper 40s this afternoon and end up slightly above average.

Throughout the day clouds build in and expect mostly cloudy skies by the late afternoon hours. We stay dry until after dinnertime when a warm front could trigger a few scattered showers.

Baron Rain

Then, the headliner gets here late around 10-11 pm. The cold front will produce heavy rain and keep it going overnight and into the first half of Sunday. It looks more showery into the afternoon and evening. highs reach into the low 50s, so it's even milder.

Baron Tonight

TODAY

Sun early

Then Mostly Cloudy

High: 49

TONIGHT

Rain develops

Heavy late

Low: 40

TOMORROW

Rain

Heavy at times

High: 52

