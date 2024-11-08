Nice heading into the weekend

It is a chilly start this morning as temperatures for a few suburbs will dip down to the upper 30s. Patchy river valley fog will be possible too.

Good news is, it will look and feel absolutely perfect today. Despite the chilly start, we see completely sunny skies and temperatures warm to the mid 60s. Average high is 58 so we will once again be 5+ above that even with a light northerly wind.

The weekend is a little bit of a mixed bag. Tomorrow will be nearly completely dry. We warm again to the mid 60s but see more cloud cover. If we do get rain it will be late/overnight. So overall, no issue for your Saturday plans.

Sunday is a different story as you should expect rain from sun up to close to sun down. It will be warm though, in the upper 60s.This could be the most rain we've seen in a day since Helene's remnants. A few areas could be looking at more than an inch of rain.

THIS MORNING

Few clouds

Cooler with river valley fog possible

Low: 39

TODAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant

High: 64

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy

Cool & dry

Low: 42

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny

Rain late evening/overnight

High: 62

