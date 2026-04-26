Nice end to weekend but storms are back in the forecast

We stay quiet and dry this morning, but it gets chilly as we fall into the mid and upper 40s for some!

The day could start with a few clouds, but the sunshine takes over pretty quickly. It will be very comfortable with highs in the mid 70s and light wind.

Tomorrow will be warmer with most of the Tri-State hitting at least 80 degrees, but we will start to see a few more clouds in the afternoon ahead of our next round of wet weather.

A few scattered storms could start to push into the region from the west Monday night, but rain and storms become much more likely overnight and into early Tuesday morning. The storms will be weakening as they expand east, but a couple of them could still reach severe levels in our area.

We dry out for the middle of Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s. A cold front arrives late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, bringing another round of showers and storms.

This cold front drops us into the upper 60s for Wednesday afternoon.

As cooler weather settles in across the region, temperatures will drop a touch below average for Thursday and Friday, into the low 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.

We stay in the low 60s next weekend.

THIS MORNING

Partly cloudy

Pleasant

Low: 47

TODAY

Mostly sunny

Comfy

High: 74

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Not as chilly

Low: 52

MONDAY

Partly cloudy

Scattered storms late

High: 80

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