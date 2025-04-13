Nice end to the weekend before storm chances tomorrow

Today's forecast will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy but despite the clouds, temperatures will continue to warm. We'll end up with a high of 64 degrees. Which is right at average for this time of the year.

Tomorrow brings in our next chance for rain and potential storms. A cold front passes through the Ohio Valley which will trigger a few strong storm chances. This also brings a threat for severe storms as well. The Storm Prediction Center has our area in a "slight risk" for severe storms with damaging winds as the main concern.

Baron SPC

THIS MORNING

More clouds

Cold

Low: 35

TODAY

Mostly cloudy

Warmer

High: 64

SUNDAY NIGHT

Overcast

Dry, warmer

Low: 52

MONDAY

Afternoon showers and storms

Warmer

High: 73

