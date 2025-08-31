Nice & bright holiday weekend

A beautiful holiday weekend continues across the Tri-State with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s today. Skies will stay clear for the big fireworks show tonight.

Bring a light jacket or sweater for the 9 p.m. fireworks so you stay comfortable as temperatures drop into the 60s after sunset.

Labor Day looks just as nice with mostly sunny skies and highs near 80, though a few clouds will start to build late in the day.

Baron Temps

After the holiday, rain chances return Tuesday and Wednesday before a big cool down arrives late in the week with highs only in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Beautiful

High: 79

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Calm

Low: 56

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant

High: 81

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Cool

Low: 58

