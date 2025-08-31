Nice & bright holiday weekend

A beautiful holiday weekend continues across the Tri-State with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s today. Skies will stay clear for the big fireworks show tonight.
Bring a light jacket or sweater for the 9 p.m. fireworks so you stay comfortable as temperatures drop into the 60s after sunset.
Labor Day looks just as nice with mostly sunny skies and highs near 80, though a few clouds will start to build late in the day.
After the holiday, rain chances return Tuesday and Wednesday before a big cool down arrives late in the week with highs only in the upper 60s.
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
Beautiful
High: 79
SUNDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Calm
Low: 56
MONDAY
Mostly sunny
Pleasant
High: 81
MONDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Cool
Low: 58
