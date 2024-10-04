Nice and sunny for the weekend

Today's forecast is nearly identical to Thursday's. This morning we’ve got fog developing in the typical areas and temperatures around 55. We will once again see mostly sunny skies and temps top out close to 80.

High school football games tonight will be just fine. Should be a great night all around the Tri-State.

Baron Football

Into the weekend, Mother Nature will give us another Taste of Summer as afternoon highs reach the 80s which is about 10 degrees above average. While FC Cincinnati will have mild conditions since the match starts at 7:30 p.m.

But, the Bengals game will be warm!

Then, it's back to normal for us next week. A cold front will knock the highs back to the low 70s.

TODAY

Mostly sunny

Warm and dry

High: 80

TONIGHT

Cleary sky

Pleasant

Low: 57

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 85

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========