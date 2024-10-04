Watch Now
Nice and sunny for the weekend

Sunny skies and warm temperatures
Today's forecast is nearly identical to Thursday's. This morning we’ve got fog developing in the typical areas and temperatures around 55. We will once again see mostly sunny skies and temps top out close to 80.

High school football games tonight will be just fine. Should be a great night all around the Tri-State.

Football
Into the weekend, Mother Nature will give us another Taste of Summer as afternoon highs reach the 80s which is about 10 degrees above average. While FC Cincinnati will have mild conditions since the match starts at 7:30 p.m.

But, the Bengals game will be warm!

Then, it's back to normal for us next week. A cold front will knock the highs back to the low 70s.

TODAY
Mostly sunny
Warm and dry
High: 80

TONIGHT
Cleary sky
Pleasant
Low: 57

SATURDAY
Mostly sunny
Warmer
High: 85

