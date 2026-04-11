Nice and dry this weekend before rain moves back in

Waking up this morning temperatures are around 50 with calm winds.

The rest of the day stays quiet with mostly sunny skies and a high near 70 as high pressure moves through the Great Lakes, bringing in slightly cooler air. By tonight, it stays partly cloudy with a low around 53.

Tomorrow, the warm-up really kicks in! It’ll be mostly sunny skies and highs into the low to mid 80s as a mid-level ridge builds over the Ohio Valley, which supports that warmer setup. Sunday night brings a slight chance of showers after 2 AM with a low around 67.

Enjoy this really nice weather, as we will see off and showers and storms all next week. Starting Monday morning.

Baron Futureview

THIS MORNING

Few clouds

Comfy

Low: 50

TODAY

Mostly sunny

Nice

High: 70

TONIGHT

Mostly Clear

Mild

Low: 55

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Hot

High: 84

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