Nice and dry this weekend before rain moves back in

Waking up this morning temperatures are around 50 with calm winds.
The rest of the day stays quiet with mostly sunny skies and a high near 70 as high pressure moves through the Great Lakes, bringing in slightly cooler air. By tonight, it stays partly cloudy with a low around 53.
Tomorrow, the warm-up really kicks in! It’ll be mostly sunny skies and highs into the low to mid 80s as a mid-level ridge builds over the Ohio Valley, which supports that warmer setup. Sunday night brings a slight chance of showers after 2 AM with a low around 67.
Enjoy this really nice weather, as we will see off and showers and storms all next week. Starting Monday morning.
THIS MORNING
Few clouds
Comfy
Low: 50
TODAY
Mostly sunny
Nice
High: 70
TONIGHT
Mostly Clear
Mild
Low: 55
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
Hot
High: 84
Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPO traffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports