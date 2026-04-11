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Nice and dry this weekend before rain moves back in

Dry and comfortable today
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Find out about our split temperature weekend
Mostly sunny downtown
Posted
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Waking up this morning temperatures are around 50 with calm winds.

The rest of the day stays quiet with mostly sunny skies and a high near 70 as high pressure moves through the Great Lakes, bringing in slightly cooler air. By tonight, it stays partly cloudy with a low around 53.

Tomorrow, the warm-up really kicks in! It’ll be mostly sunny skies and highs into the low to mid 80s as a mid-level ridge builds over the Ohio Valley, which supports that warmer setup. Sunday night brings a slight chance of showers after 2 AM with a low around 67.

Enjoy this really nice weather, as we will see off and showers and storms all next week. Starting Monday morning.

Futureview
Futureview

THIS MORNING 
Few clouds
Comfy
Low: 50

TODAY 
Mostly sunny
Nice
High: 70

TONIGHT
Mostly Clear
Mild
Low: 55

SUNDAY 
Mostly sunny
Hot
High: 84

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