Nice and comfortable this afternoon

Cold start but a nice afternoon today
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Fall sunny clear skies weather
Posted at 7:13 AM, Nov 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-19 08:58:03-05

As the day moves on, it's plenty of sunshine with highs that head for the mid to upper 50s by 4pm.

Today
Later in the afternoon, we'll start to see clouds rolling into the area ahead of a complex weather system. This system will trigger rain as soon as late Monday. Wet weather is more likely in the front half of Tuesday. Highs will stay mild in the mid to upper 50s both days.

However, just was we get to the big travel day on Wednesday, temps will drop back below average in the upper 40s or low 50s. Thanksgiving will be chilly with temperatures in the 40s for most of the day. On the up side, it will stay dry.

TODAY
Mostly Sunny
Warmer
High: 56

TONIGHT
Few clouds
Low: 37

MONDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Rain chances in the afternoon
High: 53

