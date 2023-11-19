Nice and comfortable this afternoon

As the day moves on, it's plenty of sunshine with highs that head for the mid to upper 50s by 4pm.

Cam Today

Later in the afternoon, we'll start to see clouds rolling into the area ahead of a complex weather system. This system will trigger rain as soon as late Monday. Wet weather is more likely in the front half of Tuesday. Highs will stay mild in the mid to upper 50s both days.

However, just was we get to the big travel day on Wednesday, temps will drop back below average in the upper 40s or low 50s. Thanksgiving will be chilly with temperatures in the 40s for most of the day. On the up side, it will stay dry.

TODAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 56

TONIGHT

Few clouds

Low: 37

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain chances in the afternoon

High: 53

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========