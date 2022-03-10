NEW: Winter Storm Watch issued ahead of Friday night snowfall

New this morning, the National Weather Service has issued a WINTER STORM WATCH ahead of the late Friday snowfall. This is for the following counties: Adams, Bracken, Brown, Highland, Mason and Robertson.

Jennifer Ketchmark Winter Storm Watch issued ahead of Friday night snow



Our Thursday forecast is dry and easy! Temperatures start in the low 30s and we'll warm to 51 this afternoon with a partly cloudy sky.

Clouds build tonight with a low of 32 degrees.

Our Friday outlook starts with an overcast sky and the bulk of the daylight hours are dry and just cloudy. A wintry mix will start later in the afternoon to the northwest and roll into the metro area in the late evening hours. If you are worried about travel conditions, I would be most concerned after 10 p.m. for much of the Tri-State and then the lingering issues into Saturday morning/midday. With much colder air behind the snowfall, slick spots will remain for a while.

How much snow are we talking about? For a lot of the Tri-State, 1-3" of slushy snow will accumulate Friday night into Saturday morning. To the east, there's a little bit more snow expected in the 3-4" range. This lines up with the winter storm watch.

Jennifer Ketchmark Friday night snow forecast



Here's a better look at the timing of this system from Friday evening to early Saturday morning:

Jennifer Ketchmark Friday afternoon wintry mix



Jennifer Ketchmark Friday 10 p.m. snow timing



Jennifer Ketchmark 2 a.m. Saturday snowfall



MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Cool and dry

Low: 31

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy

Seasonal

High: 51

THURSDAY NIGHT

Turning mostly cloudy

Dry

Low: 32

FRIDAY

Overcast, mild

Late evening wintry mix

High: 53

FRIDAY NIGHT

Snow likely

Snow covered roads, slick travel

Low: 23

==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts