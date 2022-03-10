Watch
NEW: Winter Storm Watch issued ahead of Friday night snowfall

Partly cloudy and dry today before Friday night snow
Jennifer Ketchmark
Posted at 4:43 AM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 04:51:21-05

New this morning, the National Weather Service has issued a WINTER STORM WATCH ahead of the late Friday snowfall. This is for the following counties: Adams, Bracken, Brown, Highland, Mason and Robertson.

Our Thursday forecast is dry and easy! Temperatures start in the low 30s and we'll warm to 51 this afternoon with a partly cloudy sky.

Clouds build tonight with a low of 32 degrees.

Our Friday outlook starts with an overcast sky and the bulk of the daylight hours are dry and just cloudy. A wintry mix will start later in the afternoon to the northwest and roll into the metro area in the late evening hours. If you are worried about travel conditions, I would be most concerned after 10 p.m. for much of the Tri-State and then the lingering issues into Saturday morning/midday. With much colder air behind the snowfall, slick spots will remain for a while.

How much snow are we talking about? For a lot of the Tri-State, 1-3" of slushy snow will accumulate Friday night into Saturday morning. To the east, there's a little bit more snow expected in the 3-4" range. This lines up with the winter storm watch.

Friday night snow forecast
Here's a better look at the timing of this system from Friday evening to early Saturday morning:

Friday afternoon wintry mix
Friday 10 p.m. snow timing
2 a.m. Saturday snowfall
MORNING RUSH
Mostly clear
Cool and dry
Low: 31

THURSDAY
Partly cloudy
Seasonal
High: 51

THURSDAY NIGHT
Turning mostly cloudy
Dry
Low: 32

FRIDAY
Overcast, mild
Late evening wintry mix
High: 53

FRIDAY NIGHT
Snow likely
Snow covered roads, slick travel
Low: 23

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
