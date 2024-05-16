Need to mow the lawn? How long you have until it rains again!

We could use a 2-3 day break from the rain just to dry out our lawns and gardens but that is not happening!

The forecast is dry for the bulk of Thursday. The sky starts mostly sunny and slowly turns partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon. Temperatures warm to the upper 70s. But as we get into the evening hours, rain chances start to sneak back in locally.

A warm front lifts to the north this evening and this will lead to isolated showers and storms. This should start around 6 to 7 p.m. and any rain that does develop will lift to the northeast.

WCPO Thursday evening showers



We'll continue to see isolated showers overnight with a low of 61.

Friday is a washout for the Tri-State. Rounds of rain are likely throughout the day. The more widespread rain starts just on the tail end of the peak morning drive and then it's widely scattered on the radar for midday, the early afternoon and beyond the peak evening drive. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Good news if anything, we aren't expecting severe weather. Bad news, it's more soaking rain! 0.50" to more than an inch of rain is possible.

WCPO More rain Friday



Shower chances will linger into our weekend forecast too. There's a spotty rain chance on Saturday with highs in the mid 70s. Sunday looks drier and partly cloudy with a high of 82 degrees.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Dry

Low: 60

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy

Isolated evening showers

High: 78

THURSDAY NIGHT

Isolated showers

Overcast

Low: 61

FRIDAY

Showers and storms likely

Overcast

High: 74

FRIDAY NIGHT

Shower chances continue

Cloudy

Low: 62

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

