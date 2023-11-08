Near record warmth today

All I can say is WOW. Tuesday's forecast was stunning with a high of 74 and today it's going to be even warmer. It's possible that we could tie today's record high of 79 degrees from 2020.

The morning starts with a mostly cloudy sky and a low of 48. It's colder than yesterday morning but we'll get away from the chill in the air quickly. We'll be up to 70 by noon. Then rising to 78 by 4 p.m. You'll notice more sunshine this afternoon too. Winds will be breezy from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

A cold front moves through the Ohio Valley tonight and this will bring in a brief chance for light rainfall. This only shows up in the weather models from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. and then we are done. And even then, it only looks like light rain, barely enough to wet the pavement.

WCPO Light rain Thursday morning



Thursday's forecast will be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy and dry. But temperatures will be much different! We'll start in the low 60s and stay there into the early afternoon. Then by 4 p.m., northwest winds will start cooling us early as temperatures start to cool to the upper 50s.

Cooler air is back for Friday. It looks like rain misses us to the south so we'll have a partly cloudy and dry day with a high of 55. The weekend still looks dry and mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s. But watch out overnight, colder air is back! Temperatures will dip into the mid 30s overnight this weekend.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Dry and cooler

Low: 48

WEDNESDAY

Decreasing clouds

Warm and breezy

High: 78

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Isolated showers

Low: 57

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy

Falling temperatures

High: 63

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Cooler

Low: 46

