Near record warmth this afternoon as clouds build

It's hard to believe that we are looking at the record highs for October 4th, but here we are as the warm air continues to make a statement in the Ohio Valley. Today's record high is 88 degrees set in 2007. Our forecast high is 86!

Today's forecast starts with a mostly clear sky and a low of 62. We'll warm to 79 at noon as more clouds move in and then up to 86 this afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky. This cloud deck is a sign that moisture is building in the Tri-State but rain isn't here quite yet.

We'll stay dry tonight and cool to only 64 degrees with a mostly cloudy sky.

Thursday starts dry and mostly cloudy but rain will move in during the afternoon hours. Showers should spread from west to east between 1 and 4 p.m. This will be widely scattered, light precipitation. Hit or miss showers will continue for the remainder of the evening and night. No severe storms are expected even though this cold front will bring in some big changes to our temperature forecast.

Temperatures start in the low 60s on Friday and only warm to 72 in the afternoon. There's a chance for rain Friday morning as the cold front moves through our area and it could potentially bring a slight rain chance to our eastern locations into the early afternoon hours. But the wind shift to the northwest will be the start of colder air arriving locally.

Saturday will be downright chilly with a low of 47 and a high of 59 degrees! The sky will be partly cloudy and it looks like the day will be dry. There's only a slight rain chance up to the northeast, closer to Columbus.

