Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Much warmer today with rain moving in tomorrow

Much cooler air later this week
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
AMERICAN FLAG
Posted at 3:47 AM, Sep 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-11 04:10:34-04

This morning we see more clouds clearing with temperatures starting off in the low 60s. There is the chance for a few areas to wake up to some patchy fog across the Tri-State. Most of this should not last long.
We see mainly sunny skies and temperatures actually jumping up a few degrees above average this afternoon. Highs will get around 84-85 with it feeling maybe a degree or two warmer than that.

Tomorrow

The big change comes tomorrow with a cold front moving in. That will bring ran chances as early as later tomorrow morning. Could cause some issues for the morning commute but we could get lucky and see it hold off until late morning. This will be our first widespread soaking our area has got in a while. This won’t be a lot of rain but most the area could get up to .25” by the time we completely dry out Wednesday morning.

Timeline

Once the rain moves out Wednesday, we see temperatures stay in the low to mid 70s for the rest of the week with a mixture of sun and clouds.

MORNING RUSH
Patchy Fog
Cool
Low: 60

TODAY
Mostly Sunny
Warmer
High: 84

TONIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Mainly Dry
Low: 62

TUESDAY
Off and on rain
Cooler
High: 75

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018