Much warmer today with rain moving in tomorrow

This morning we see more clouds clearing with temperatures starting off in the low 60s. There is the chance for a few areas to wake up to some patchy fog across the Tri-State. Most of this should not last long.

We see mainly sunny skies and temperatures actually jumping up a few degrees above average this afternoon. Highs will get around 84-85 with it feeling maybe a degree or two warmer than that.

Cam

The big change comes tomorrow with a cold front moving in. That will bring ran chances as early as later tomorrow morning. Could cause some issues for the morning commute but we could get lucky and see it hold off until late morning. This will be our first widespread soaking our area has got in a while. This won’t be a lot of rain but most the area could get up to .25” by the time we completely dry out Wednesday morning.

Cam

Once the rain moves out Wednesday, we see temperatures stay in the low to mid 70s for the rest of the week with a mixture of sun and clouds.

MORNING RUSH

Patchy Fog

Cool

Low: 60

TODAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 84

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Mainly Dry

Low: 62

TUESDAY

Off and on rain

Cooler

High: 75

