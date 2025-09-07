Much warmer by midweek

A gorgeous day is ahead for the Tri-State.

We’re starting off on the cool side this morning, with many spots dipping into the 40s. But sunshine and a light northwest breeze will help warm things up nicely, with afternoon highs settling in the low 70s—perfect for spending time outdoors.

The pollen count in Cincinnati is running medium to high on Sunday, with ragweed, chenopods, and grasses leading the way. While it’s a beautiful day to be outdoors, allergy sufferers may want to take precautions.

For Bengals fans making the trip north to Cleveland, there’s a slight chance for rain in the forecast near the stadium. Here’s a closer look at how the rain could be impactful. A few quick, spotty showers could roll in off Lake Erie during the morning and may dampen some tailgating plans. The good news: rain chances are isolated and should fade by kickoff. If that holds true, then by kickoff at 1 p.m., fans will enjoy mid-60s, mostly sunny skies, and a refreshing northwest wind during the game.

Looking beyond the weekend, a warming trend starts Monday with highs in the low to mid-70s and plenty of sunshine. By midweek, summer stages a comeback as temperatures climb back into the 80s. This warmer stretch could last into next weekend, and with rain chances running below normal, the Tri-State is on track for an extended dry spell through mid-September.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Perfect

High: 72

SUNDAY TONIGHT

Clear skies

Chilly

Low: 48

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Slightly warmer

High: 74

MONDAY TONIGHT

Clear skies

Cool

Low: 49

