Much warmer air on the way

We had some light rain overnight but all of that was out of the area by 5am.

It will take a little longer fo the clouds to move out but by the afternoon hours we are looking at mostly clear skies. Even with the sunny afternoon skies, afternoon highs only reach the upper 40s thanks to winds out of the north.

Tonight we drop down close to 30 but a nice warm-up tomorrow afternoon as it will be sunny and mid 50s to wrap up the weekend.

Even warmer air to kick off the week. Low 60s on Monday and then 70 for Tuesday and Wednesday. 20° above average.

TODAY

AM clouds then mostly sunny

Calm

High: 48

TONIGHT

Mostly clear

Low: 35

SUNDAY

Sunshine

more mild

High: 56

