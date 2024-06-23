Much needed rain today

After 7 straight days in the 90s with sunshine, we finally get a change in the forecast today.

Humidity will stay high to start the day as clouds build through the morning. A cold front will move in from the northwest and bring in the potential for some scattered showers and storms. The best timing for this looks to be 8-10 a.m and scattered through the afternoon.

There won't be too much rainfall with these storms, but some areas could see a tenth or two. The showers and the clouds should wrap up by the mid-afternoon and from there we will see some clearing clouds. Temperature will still be hot, climbing into the upper 80s. We expect a high of 89°. However, with the clouds and rain it could very well be cooler.

The Storm Prediction Center has a "slight risk" of severe storms for our east communities and "marginal risk" for the rest of us. Damaging wind gusts are the concern if anything turns severe but that would be isolated.

Humidity will drop through the evening and that should be noticeable by tomorrow morning. Tomorrow morning's temperature will be the coolest we have seen since June 16. We will see a low of 66°.

The afternoon will be a sunny and hot day with a high of 88°, but humidity should stay low. That comes back with more heat on Tuesday as we race back to 95°.

TODAY

Still warm & muggy

Scattered storms

High: 88

TONIGHT

Clearing out

Falling humidity

Low: 66

MONDAY

Not as muggy

Cooler feeling

High: 88

