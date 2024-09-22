Much needed rain entering the forecast

Happy first day of Fall! It won't start feeling like it yet, but big changes are moving into the Tri-State.

A lot of our Sunday is going to be dry. In fact, up until noon, we probably see mostly sunny skies with temperatures climbing quickly. That being said, we have a much needed cold front approaching from the west and that's going to start impacting us in the afternoon.

Current timing of showers looks to start in SE Indiana around noon, work it's way into the metro areas closer to 2pm, and slide on east from there. Most of this will be light to moderate scattered rain, but there's certainly chances for storms to fire up with these as well.

Rain chances look to stick around for Monday, but the good news for the Bengals MNF game, it's not looking like as much of an issue. We still can't rule out some rain before or during the game, but overall, it's looking decent.

Monday night (hopefully after the game) into Tuesday is when we get some nice soaking rain. Tuesday looks to be our best chance to really see some decent rain totals. We will keep a close eye on this, especially since following Tuesday we dry out and start feeling like Fall!

TODAY

Mostly Sunny Start

Afternoon Rain Chances

High: 87

TONIGHT

Spotty showers

Staying warm

Low: 69

MONDAY

Rain Chances

Cooler

High: 82

