Much cooler weather for the weekend before heat returns

Highs in the mid 70s
cincinnati weather hazy gray sky
Al Behrman/AP
This Thursday, Feb. 27, 2014, photo shows the skyline of Cincinnati. Ohio's three largest cities  Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus  have been named finalists in the competition to host the 2016 Republican National Convention. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)
Posted at 5:37 AM, Jun 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-18 05:37:25-04

We're off to a wonderful start! Temperatures are in the mid 60s and feeling very comfortable! We get a break from the humidity this weekend.

Saturday will be mostly clear with highs in the mid 70s! Tonight, temperatures will be cooler than what we've had in quite a while. Expect lows to dip to the upper 40s to low 50s!

Sunday, highs will be slightly warmer with upper 70s. We'll still see a good amount of sunshine but a few more clouds. Lows Sunday night heading into Monday morning will be in the upper 50s.

Get ready for the return of the heat! Monday, we'll be in the mid to upper 80s. We'll reach the mid 90s for Tuesday and Wednesday. We're actually staying in the 90s into next weekend. There is a chance for rain on Wednesday.

SATURDAY
Mostly clear
Cooler
High: 77

SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Much cooler!
Low: 52

SUNDAY
Partly cloudy
Slightly warmer
High: 79

SUNDAY NIGHT
Increasing clouds
Comfortable
Low: 59

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
