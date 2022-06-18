Much cooler weather for the weekend before heat returns

We're off to a wonderful start! Temperatures are in the mid 60s and feeling very comfortable! We get a break from the humidity this weekend.

Saturday will be mostly clear with highs in the mid 70s! Tonight, temperatures will be cooler than what we've had in quite a while. Expect lows to dip to the upper 40s to low 50s!

Sunday, highs will be slightly warmer with upper 70s. We'll still see a good amount of sunshine but a few more clouds. Lows Sunday night heading into Monday morning will be in the upper 50s.

Get ready for the return of the heat! Monday, we'll be in the mid to upper 80s. We'll reach the mid 90s for Tuesday and Wednesday. We're actually staying in the 90s into next weekend. There is a chance for rain on Wednesday.

SATURDAY

Mostly clear

Cooler

High: 77

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Much cooler!

Low: 52

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Slightly warmer

High: 79

SUNDAY NIGHT

Increasing clouds

Comfortable

Low: 59

