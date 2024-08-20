Much cooler to start the day Tuesday

What a change!

Temperatures are 10 to 15 degrees cooler as you walk out the door this morning. For some, this will mean a sweatshirt or light jacket. Lows are in the mid 50s but outside the metro area, I wouldn't be surprised to see a few temperatures around 52-53 degrees.

The sky will be partly cloudy today and a north wind continues to flow in at 5 to 12 mph. There is no detectable humidity in the air. It's a great day to open the windows! For those with allergies, you are good to go too. No tree pollens are detected right now, mold is low and even weed and shrub pollens are low. It's a real Goldilocks day!

The sky will be clear tonight as we'll cool even more. The city drops to 52 but the outlying areas will be in the upper 40s.

Wednesday will be a sunny day with a high of 77 degrees.

Thursday warms back to 82 with a mostly sunny sky. There still isn't any detectable humidity.

Friday is warmer and more seasonal with a high of 86 degrees and a mostly sunny sky. For those entering week 1 of high school football season, kick off temperatures will be right around 80 degrees and humidity is still low!

