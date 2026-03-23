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Much cooler start to the work week

Cold front brings in much cooler air
Zoo Blooms
Nick Smith
Zoo Blooms
Zoo Blooms
Posted
and last updated

We set a record high of 86 degrees on Sunday. But that kind of warmth is long gone as we kick off the work week!

A cold front passed through the Ohio Valley last night with showers and thunderstorms. As we start the day, the sky is still mostly cloudy as temperatures continue to cool to the upper 30s.

Clouds will decrease today, giving way to a mostly sunny sky this afternoon. But when it comes to temperatures, it will be a bit of a shock to the system after Sunday's warmth. Today's high will be 35 degrees colder, only topping out at 51 degrees!

Monday's high temperatures
Monday's high temperatures

The sky will be mostly clear tonight and this helps our temperature drop even more, down to 32 degrees for Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and seasonal with a high of 56 degrees. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and milder with a high of 65 degrees.

The story of the week is Reds Opening Day and the potential for rainfall. Temperatures look mild, starting at 53 degrees that morning and warming to the mid 70s in the afternoon hours. When it comes to rain, the current timing in the weather models still places our best rain chance for after 9 p.m. With a 4:10 p.m. start time, we should hopefully get the game in before rain threatens Great American Ball Park. This should be a line of showers and storms heading into the overnight hours, bringing another cool down with it.

Reds Opening Day
Reds Opening Day

MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Cooler
Low: 38

MONDAY
Partly cloudy
To mostly sunny
High: 51

MONDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Cooler
Low: 32

TUESDAY
Mostly sunny
Seasonal
High: 56

TUESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Not as cold
Low: 40

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