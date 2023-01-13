Much colder with isolated snow showers

Welcome back to winter temperatures and conditions for a few days!

Temperatures have cooled into the mid to low 30s and we'll basically stay in the range of temperatures all day long. The sky will be mostly cloudy and winds will be in from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph, leading to wind chills in the mid 20s. It's stark contrast from the warm, rainy and stormy forecast yesterday. Today, we we could actually see some isolated snow showers passing at times. But accumulation would be hard to come by for the majority of the area. We might see a dusting on some elevated or grassy surfaces but that should be about it.

Temperatures drop to 24 tonight under a mostly clear sky. No precipitation is expected.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with seasonal highs in the upper 30s.

Sunday's forecast isn't looking too bad for us. We'll start at 23 and warm to 45 in the afternoon hours. The sky will be partly cloudy and the day is going to be rain free. This will continue into the Bengals game that evening down at Paycor Stadium. Temperatures will be in the mid to low 30s for the game.

WCPO Bengals Forecast



MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

A few flurries

Low: 34

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

Isolated snow showers

High: 36

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Colder

Low: 24

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny

Seasonal

High: 39

SATURDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Chilly

Low: 23

SUNDAY

Partly sunny

Dry and not as cold

High: 45

