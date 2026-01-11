Much colder air to wrap up the weekend

Big changes in the forecast today as it will be cold and breezy. We start the day in the mid to upper 20s and only warm to just above freezing in the afternoon. Wind chills likely only reach the low to mid 20s.

Skies begin to clear overnight which means another cold start tomorrow morning.

After a start in the low 20s, the afternoon warms into the low 40s, which will be a nice improvement.

We get one more nice day for Tuesday as we will see some sunshine and temperatures close to 50.

However, another weak cold front arrives Wednesday morning, bringing light rain at times throughout the day. Highs will be in the low 40s. As temperatures fall Wednesday night, the rain likely changes into some light snow, which should end Thursday morning. Right now, it doesn't look like there will be any significant accumulation.

Thursday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and colder with low 30s and the start of a string of days well below average as we finish the week.

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy

Morning scattered snow

Windy

High: 33

SUNDAY NIGHT

Clearing skies

Cold

Low: 23

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 43

