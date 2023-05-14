Mother's Day Forecast

Happy Mother's Day to all the moms! We had a showers and storms move through the Tri-State on Saturday with the passing of a cold front, but those are dried up and we are dry as we start your Sunday. That humidity has also subsided slightly due to that cold front so it won't be quite as sticky when you walk out there door today.

This morning temperatures are around the low 60s, maybe the upper 50s for some, as we stay parlty cloudy. Wind from the northeast will be around 5 to 10 mph.

Mother's Day is looking fine for the most part, but we still can't rule out a few showers early and then into the evening and overnight into Monday. This same system is still slowly moving through the area and it keeps in a 20% chance of rain. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. We look for a high of 77° in Cincinnati.

Cam

Storm chances look better overnight into Monday, which will carry on for the morning commute on Monday. Temperatures will drop to 53° Monday morning.

MOTHER'S DAY

Mostly cloudy

Hit or miss rain chance late

High: 77

TONIGHT

Scattered Rain, maybe storm

Mostly cloudy

Low: 53

MONDAY

Rain Early

Mostly cloudy PM

High: 75

