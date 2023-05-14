Mother's Day Forecast

Happy Mother's Day to all the moms! We had a showers and storms move through the Tri-State on Saturday with the passing of a cold front, but those are dried up and we are dry as we start your Sunday. That humidity has also subsided slightly due to that cold front so it won't be quite as sticky when you walk out there door today.
This morning temperatures are around the low 60s, maybe the upper 50s for some, as we stay parlty cloudy. Wind from the northeast will be around 5 to 10 mph.
Mother's Day is looking fine for the most part, but we still can't rule out a few showers early and then into the evening and overnight into Monday. This same system is still slowly moving through the area and it keeps in a 20% chance of rain. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. We look for a high of 77° in Cincinnati.
Storm chances look better overnight into Monday, which will carry on for the morning commute on Monday. Temperatures will drop to 53° Monday morning.
MOTHER'S DAY
Mostly cloudy
Hit or miss rain chance late
High: 77
TONIGHT
Scattered Rain, maybe storm
Mostly cloudy
Low: 53
MONDAY
Rain Early
Mostly cloudy PM
High: 75
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports