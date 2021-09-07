Mostly sunny today, but rain moves in tonight

It's another mild morning in the Tri-State with temperatures in the low 60s. Humidity is low and the sky is sunny.
The bulk of today's forecast will be mostly sunny as temperatures warm to the mid 80s. Winds will pick up from the southwest this afternoon to 10-15 mph.
A weak cold front will pass through the Ohio Valley tonight, providing a quick rain chance. This should be a spotty line of rain after midnight and lingering into the early morning drive on Wednesday.
While Wednesday starts with isolated showers and clouds, it won't end that way. Clouds will quickly decrease as the cold front moves out, leaving us with a mostly sunny afternoon and highs in the upper 70s.
The rest of the work week will be quite nice. Temperatures dip into the mid to upper 50s in the morning and then warm to the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon.
MORNING RUSH
Clear sky
Pleasant
Low: 62
TUESDAY
Mostly sunny
Low humidity
High: 84
TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Spotty, light rain
Low: 64
WEDNESDAY
Early clouds
Turning mostly sunny
High: 79
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Nice
Low: 56
==========