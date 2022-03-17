Mostly sunny St. Patrick's Day before Friday storms

Cue up another gorgeous forecast! Temperatures start in the mid to upper 40s under a mostly clear sky. The sky will be mostly sunny for much of the day and then we'll start to see a few more clouds this afternoon as temperatures warm to the low 70s.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with a low of only 50.

Showers and thunderstorms finally return to the forecast on Friday but it's not an all day problem. The morning will be dry and overcast with mild temperatures. Isolated shower chances begin around midday and it looks like any rain at that point will be short lived and not overly strong. It's from 4 p.m. to midnight that scattered showers and storms will develop and that's where an isolated strong to severe storm will be possible.

The Storm Prediction Center has our area included in the marginal risk of severe weather due to the threat of damaging wind gusts.

Cooler air filters in behind the cold front and this should leave our temperature in the low 50s and upper 40s on Saturday. It will be a noticeably cooler day with an overcast sky. Spotty showers will also be possible during the day.

High pressure moves back in on Sunday giving us a mostly sunny and milder day with highs in the low 60s.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Mild

Low: 47

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

To partly cloudy

High: 72

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clouds build

Warm

Low: 50

FRIDAY

Overcast, mild

Afternoon/evening showers and storms

High: 66

FRIDAY NIGHT

Spotty showers continue

Cloudy

Low: 47

==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts