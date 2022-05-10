Mostly sunny and into the 80s!

We will see another day of beautiful sunshine but we are cranking up the heat!

Tuesday morning starts with just a few clouds and milder temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s. The sky will be mostly sunny for the majority of the day as temperatures climb to 83 degrees. It's later in the afternoon and evening that you'll start to notice a few more clouds rolling into the area.

Overnight, clouds increase and this keeps our low warmer in the low 60s. No rain is expected.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Despite the increase in clouds, the forecast is still going to be warm. We should top out around 85 degrees. There is a very, very small chance we could see a quick rain chance on Wednesday afternoon. But at this point, we are talking about a 10% chance.

The heat and sun continue to dominate the forecast story for Thursday and Friday with a high of 84 each day.

The other item of interest this week is the Ohio river. It's still rising through Wednesday, cresting at 49.5 feet that afternoon. At 49 feet, flooding occurs between Eldorado Avenue and the river in California, Ohio, with water approaching some buildings very close to the river at Coney Island.

Jennifer Ketchmark Ohio river Forecast 4/10/2022



Rain chances return for both Saturday and Sunday with spotty chances for showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will cool behind the rain for next week.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Milder

Low: 59

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 83

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Mild

Low: 62

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy to partly sunny

Slight rain chance

High: 85

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Decreasing clouds

Pleasant

Low: 58

