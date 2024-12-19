Mostly cloudy today, wintry mix chance on Friday

Our Thursday forecast is mostly cloudy and chilly. Temperatures will start around the freezing mark and only warm to 40 degrees this afternoon. But at least it's a dry day.
Low pressure will move across the Ohio Valley tomorrow and it's going to bring in a chance for a wintry mix and at times light snowfall in the Tri-State. I don't see this being a big system or one that could bring concerning snowfall accumulations. But it isn't out of the question that we could see a dusting or up to 0.5" of snow in some isolated locations on Friday.
Here's how the system plays out. The first possible chance for precipitation comes in overnight, between midnight and 4 a.m. This would be a wintry mix and mainly to the north.
Then as temperatures fall around sunrise, another push of moisture will come in, but this time primarily falling as snowfall. There is where it's possible to see some light accumulations. This will be a wet snowfall as it comes down and a lot of it should melt as it hits the roads but some minor accumulations on elevated surfaces will be possible. That snow chance will be around from 8 a.m. to noon.
Then in the afternoon, heading toward the peak evening rush, we'll see another wintry mix chance coming in, potentially impacting evening travel. This too could provide some minor accumulations but overall, it's not a lot of snowfall and the majority of it should melt. But as temperatures fall later that night, any leftover moisture could turn into isolated slick spots.
Is the system a big one? No. But when snow comes down it's important to look at all the impacts. This should be a minor event for us.
Temperatures fall to 25 Friday night under a mostly cloudy sky.
Saturday is partly cloudy and dry with a high of 33 degrees. Sunday is mostly sunny with a high of 32 degrees.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Cool
Low: 32
THURSDAY
Mostly cloudy
Chilly
High: 40
THURSDAY NIGHT
Overcast
Isolated wintry mix
Low: 30
FRIDAY
Wintry mix
To light snow
High: 35
FRIDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Colder
Low: 25
