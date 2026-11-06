Mostly cloudy Friday forecast with cooler temperatures

Happy Friday!

We are starting the day with an overcast sky. A cold front is passing through the area this morning, leading to the deck of clouds and winds shifting to the northwest at 10 mph. Temperatures start in the mid to upper 40s.

The sky stays mostly cloudy until the noon hour and then we'll see sky conditions turning partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs top out at 55 degrees. Compared to yesterday's high of 67, you'll notice the difference!

Frost is expected tonight. A frost advisory has been issued from midnight to 9 a.m. You'll notice in the image below that not all counties are included in the advisory. To the north, your first frost of the season has already occurred, so frost advisories aren't issued anymore. Elsewhere, the first frost of the season is quite possible tonight as we drop to 32-35 degrees.

WCPO Frost Advisory

The weekend looks fantastic! We'll top out at 55 on Saturday and 58 on Sunday. Both days will be partly cloudy and dry.

Looking ahead to the extended forecast and the next weather story takes us to late next week. There are signs that even colder air will settle in by the end of the week with highs in the upper 40s.

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Dry

Low: 47

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

To partly sunny

High: 55

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Chilly, frosty

Low: 36

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy

Cool and dry

High: 55

SATURDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Frost again

Low: 36

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Seasonal

High: 58

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