Mostly cloudy day before a rain/snow mix this weekend

Morning temperatures are starting out in the mid 30s with mostly cloudy skies. There is a chance a few of us could see some flurries, but most of us with have a dry start to the day. The sky will stay mostly cloudy with highs eventually in the upper 30s to low 40s. Tonight's lows fall just below the freezing mark.
Saturday will be partly cloudy and dry with highs in the 40s. Saturday night temperatures fall near freezing. Late Saturday into Sunday morning will see a chance for a rain/snow mix before 10 a.m. For the afternoon, we'll instead just see a chance for rain. We may still see a rain/snow mix Sunday night as the system moves out. Highs Sunday will be in the 40s with lows in the 30s.
Looking ahead to next week, temperatures should stay just slightly above average with highs in the mid to upper 40s. We'll stay relatively quiet. Our next best chance for a rain/snow is Thursday into Friday.
FRIDAY
Cloudy
Staying dry
High: 40
FRIDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Chilly
Low: 31
SATURDAY
Partly cloudy
Slightly warmer
High: 44
SATURDAY NIGHT
Partly to mostly cloudy
Rain/snow mix
Low: 33
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPO traffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports