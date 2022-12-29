Mostly cloudy before a rainy end to 2023

We're starting in the 40s this morning. With winds 10-15 mph, we feel like we're in the 30s. Expect to see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 50s. We'll stay dry for majority of the day, but there is a possibility a small shower or two could pass by this evening. Most of us will stay dry. Lows tonight fall to the upper 40s! Rain will begin overnight, becoming more widespread Friday morning.

Rain on Friday takes a brief break around 9 a.m. We'll see highs in the low to mid 50s. Rain returns in the evening into Saturday morning. Overnight lows will again be in the upper 40s. Saturday's rain becomes scattered around 2 p.m. and moves out of the area by the evening/night. This is good news for New Year's Eve plans! Lows will fall to the low 40s.

The first day of 2023 looks to stay on the dry side with highs in the low 50s. Looking ahead to the Bengals game on Monday, we do have a slight chance for seeing showers during game time.

With all of the snow we've see and this additional rain, we are watching for any flooding concerns leading into the early next week.

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy

Breezy

High: 53

THURSDAY NIGHT

Showers begin

Mild

Low: 48

FRIDAY

A.M. showers

Evening rain

High: 54

FRIDAY NIGHT

Rain continues

Above average lows

Low: 47

