Mostly cloudy and mild Monday ahead of storms

Temperatures will rise quickly today thanks to a breezy southeast wind at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 30 mph. We are starting cool in the low 40s, up to 57 by noon and then up to 67 for your high this afternoon.

And then we get into Tuesday and what will be a busy weather day.

Showers and isolated storms move into the Tri-State after midnight and bring in widespread showers in the overnight hours. We could see some decent downpours with this rain passage. Severe weather is not expected overnight.

It's during the day on Tuesday that we'll continue to see hit or miss rain chances as temperatures warm to the low 60s. It's in the afternoon and evening hours that a new line of showers and storms should form and this is when we see the chance for severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has the western part of our viewing area in a "marginal risk" of severe weather for that time of day. Damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes are possible.

WCPO Tuesday Severe Risk



When it comes to what time this line of storms develops, it's dependent on rain placement and coverage during the late morning and early afternoon hours. I have some models showing storms between 3-7 p.m. and others from 5-9 p.m. We'll be monitoring the radar throughout the day.

Behind this system, the forecast goes pretty quiet for a few days, including Reds Opening Day. We'll end up with a high of 57 on Thursday with a mostly sunny sky.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Slight rain chance

Low: 42

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

Mild and breezy

High: 67

MONDAY NIGHT

Showers likely

Isolated storms

Low: 47

TUESDAY

Showers and storms likely

Stronger afternoon storms

High: 63

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Colder

Low: 39

