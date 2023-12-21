Clouds are back, but for how long?

It's a mostly cloudy start to our Thursday forecast and we probably aren't going to see much sunshine for the next 8 days!

Today's clouds are building as moisture starts to return to the Ohio Valley. We won't see any rain today as that holds off until Friday night. So today it's just mostly cloudy and mild with a high of 50 degrees.

Friday's forecast is also mostly cloudy and mild. We'll warm to 52.

Spotty showers move through Friday night and into Saturday morning as a weak through passes through the Ohio Valley. It's a quick system and the bulk of Saturday is dry and mostly cloudy with a high of 50 degrees. The same can be said for Sunday, Christmas Eve. The sky will be mostly cloudy but it will be milder with a high of 57 degrees.

Christmas Day is going to be warm, cloudy and rainy! We've known for a while that it wasn't going to be a white Christmas and with a high of 57, that's definitely not happening. The best chance for rain on Christmas is in the afternoon and evening hours as widespread rain moves into our area.

So where will there be a White Christmas this year? Check out the map below:

Baron Weather White Christmas Forecast



