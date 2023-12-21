Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Clouds are back, but for how long?

When rain moves in next
roebling_bridge_cloudy.jpg
Tyson Thorp
The Roebling Suspension Bridge on a cloudy day.
roebling_bridge_cloudy.jpg
Posted at 3:31 AM, Dec 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-21 03:32:33-05

It's a mostly cloudy start to our Thursday forecast and we probably aren't going to see much sunshine for the next 8 days!

Today's clouds are building as moisture starts to return to the Ohio Valley. We won't see any rain today as that holds off until Friday night. So today it's just mostly cloudy and mild with a high of 50 degrees.

Friday's forecast is also mostly cloudy and mild. We'll warm to 52.

Spotty showers move through Friday night and into Saturday morning as a weak through passes through the Ohio Valley. It's a quick system and the bulk of Saturday is dry and mostly cloudy with a high of 50 degrees. The same can be said for Sunday, Christmas Eve. The sky will be mostly cloudy but it will be milder with a high of 57 degrees.

Christmas Day is going to be warm, cloudy and rainy! We've known for a while that it wasn't going to be a white Christmas and with a high of 57, that's definitely not happening. The best chance for rain on Christmas is in the afternoon and evening hours as widespread rain moves into our area.

So where will there be a White Christmas this year? Check out the map below:

White Christmas Forecast
White Christmas Forecast

MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Not as cold
Low: 30

THURSDAY
Mostly cloudy
Mild
High: 50

THURSDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Dry
Low: 31

FRIDAY
Mostly cloudy
Slight rain chance
High: 52

FRIDAY NIGHT
Spotty showers
Overcast
Low: 39

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018