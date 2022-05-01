Morning t'storms, clearing for the afternoon with mild temperatures

Expect isolated thunderstorms this morning. There is the possibility of a heavy downpour at times. The chance to see some of these storms turn strong to severe still exists, although the chances have decreased. Morning temperatures are starting in the low 60s. By 6 a.m., most of the rain will be in our eastern counties only. Everyone else will be left with a mostly cloudy sky. The start of Flying Pig may see a few showers but will stay mostly dry.

We're mostly clear this afternoon with highs in the low 70s! tonight, is also mostly cloudy and a tab bit cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Monday is mostly clear with highs in the low 70s.

Clouds increase Monday night with lows only in the mid to upper 50s. Rain returns Tuesday. Early indications still point to severe weather for Tuesday with the main threat being strong wind.

SUNDAY:

Early rain

Mostly clear afternoon

High: 73

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear

Cooler

Low: 49

MONDAY:

Mostly clear

Mild

High: 73

MONDAY NIGHT:

Increasing clouds

Warm

Low: 57

