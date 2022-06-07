Morning showers ending, evening chance possible

Morning showers will fade out by about 9 a.m. Most of us will see clearing before this. Temperatures are starting in the low to mid 60s. Eventually we'll see a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. There is a small chance for an evening shower to pass as a cold front moves across the Tri-State. Tonight stays quiet with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

A lot more sun is expected for Wednesday. We're also looking for more rain to return. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to pop-up Wednesday afternoon into the evening, completely leaving before midnight. Highs will also be in the upper 70s to low 80s. There is a Marginal Risk for severe weather.

Thursday is expected to stay dry. We'll see a few more chances for rain at the end of the week. Cooler temperatures also show up starting Thursday into the weekend. Highs eventually fall to the low to mid 70s.

TUESDAY

A.M. showers

Mostly cloudy

High: 79

TUESDAY NIGHT

Evening showers

Partly cloudy

Low: 60

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

Afternoon t'storms possible

High: 80

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Overnight t'storms possible

Then partly cloudy

Low: 60

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========