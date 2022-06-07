Watch
Morning showers ending, evening chance possible

Highs in the upper 70s
Ramsay Fulbright
Ominous clouds over Downtown Cincinnati.
Posted at 4:01 AM, Jun 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-07 04:01:02-04

Morning showers will fade out by about 9 a.m. Most of us will see clearing before this. Temperatures are starting in the low to mid 60s. Eventually we'll see a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. There is a small chance for an evening shower to pass as a cold front moves across the Tri-State. Tonight stays quiet with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

A lot more sun is expected for Wednesday. We're also looking for more rain to return. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to pop-up Wednesday afternoon into the evening, completely leaving before midnight. Highs will also be in the upper 70s to low 80s. There is a Marginal Risk for severe weather.

Thursday is expected to stay dry. We'll see a few more chances for rain at the end of the week. Cooler temperatures also show up starting Thursday into the weekend. Highs eventually fall to the low to mid 70s.

TUESDAY
A.M. showers
Mostly cloudy
High: 79

TUESDAY NIGHT
Evening showers
Partly cloudy
Low: 60

WEDNESDAY
Partly cloudy
Afternoon t'storms possible
High: 80

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Overnight t'storms possible
Then partly cloudy
Low: 60

