We are seeing some light showers across the Tri-State this morning. That will continue for most of the morning. None of this looks severe and most of this will remain on the light side. By the afternoon, we'll see more clearing with highs rising to the mid to upper 80s. There will be a few leftover showers for tonight.

Sunday will be rainy. It will also only be a lot cooler. We'll see highs only reach the low 80s. The main thing to note for Sunday is the heavy rain for the afternoon. It is likely a few places could see some flooding. Some spots could see close to two inches of rain. That rain lingers over into Monday with those highs also only getting to the low 80s.

The heat returns Tuesday! Temperatures will be back in the upper 80s to low 90s for the duration of the week. There will be a couple of days with chances for rain.

SATURDAY

Morning showers

Mostly cloudy

High: 88

SATURDAY NIGHT

Few showers

Partly cloudy

Low: 72

SUNDAY

Heavy rain

Cooler

High: 82

SUNDAY NIGHT

Lingering showers

Cooler

Low: 69

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========