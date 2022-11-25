Morning showers before afternoon sunshine!

Good morning!

We're starting off with a few light showers across the Tri-State with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Most of these showers move out of the area before 8 a.m. After that, we'll stay cloudy for a few hours. More sunshine is expected after noon with highs in the low to mid 50s. Tonight, temperatures will be a tad cooler with lows falling right around freezing for most of us.

Saturday will see more cloud coverage but highs will rise to the mid 50s! The majority of the day will stay dry. Rain is expected to move in overnight into Sunday. Lows will be mild in the mid 40s.

Sunday will be our rainiest day. It will also be our windiest day. Gusts will reach 40 mph. Most of our rain will happen in the morning with a few leftover showers in the afternoon. One to an inch and a half of rain is possible. Highs will reach the mid 50s. Lows Sunday night will be in the low 40s.

Monday will be quiet and cooler with highs in the 40s. More chances of rain and mild temperatures return by the middle of the week.

FRIDAY

Morning showers

Afternoon sunshine

High: 54

FRIDAY NIGHT

Staying dry

Cooler

Low: 31

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy

Warmer

High: 57

SATURDAY NIGHT

Overnight showers

Mild

Low: 45

