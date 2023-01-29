Morning showers before a breezy & cloudy day

Good SunDEY!

We'll see a few lingering showers before 10 a.m. Most of these will be very scattered and light. Getting closer to the afternoon, most of the rain is gone, giving way to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures are starting in the lower 40s. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Expect breezy conditions with wind speeds of 10-15 mph and gusts of 20-25 mph. Tonight, there could be a few showers for our southeastern counties. Lows will fall to the lower 30s.

Monday will be cloudy with highs in the mid 30s. Most of Monday will stay dry. There is some uncertainty with weather models on whether or not there could be snow Monday night into Tuesday morning. As of now, we have a slight chance to see snow showers Monday night.

Tuesday will be our coldest day this week with highs only in the low 30s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will stick around throughout the week. We'll see a slight bump in temperatures on Thursday with highs back in the lower 40s before we return to near average temperatures for this time of the year.

SUNDAY

Morning showers

Breezy

High: 48

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Cooler

Low: 32

MONDAY

Scattered a.m. showers

Much cooler

High: 37

MONDAY NIGHT

Chance for snow

Below freezing

Low: 22

