Morning rain gives way to cooler air and eventually some sunshine

Showers are moving through the Tri-State this morning as a cold front passes our area. This is ushering in colder air as well.
Temperatures are cooling into the mid to low 40s this morning as rain impacts the morning commute. It's also breezy outside. By noon, most of our rain activity will move off to the east and the Tri-State will dry out for the afternoon hours. Clouds will also decrease, revealing a partly cloudy sky. But it won't be comfortable outside. Afternoon temperatures only warm to the upper 40s.
The sky will be clear tonight and this will aid in temperatures dropping. We should cool to the upper 20s, meaning frost for the start of the weekend.
Saturday's forecast is mostly sunny and cool. Highs increase to 51 degrees with a light northeast wind.
Sunday will be partly cloudy and milder, with highs in the low 60s.
The weather pattern turns much more active next week. We'll see slight rain chances on Monday and Tuesday but more likely chances for rain for the remainder of the week. We'll help you time it out each day as we get into the first few days of April.
MORNING RUSH
Rain likely
Overcast
Low: 44
FRIDAY
Morning showers
Turning partly cloudy
High: 49
FRIDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Cooler, frost
Low: 29
SATURDAY
Sunshine
Cool and dry
High: 51
SATURDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Chilly again
Low: 34
SUNDAY
Partly cloudy
Milder
High: 62
Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPO traffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports