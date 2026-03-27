Morning rain gives way to cooler air and eventually some sunshine

Showers are moving through the Tri-State this morning as a cold front passes our area. This is ushering in colder air as well.

Temperatures are cooling into the mid to low 40s this morning as rain impacts the morning commute. It's also breezy outside. By noon, most of our rain activity will move off to the east and the Tri-State will dry out for the afternoon hours. Clouds will also decrease, revealing a partly cloudy sky. But it won't be comfortable outside. Afternoon temperatures only warm to the upper 40s.

The sky will be clear tonight and this will aid in temperatures dropping. We should cool to the upper 20s, meaning frost for the start of the weekend.

WCPO Frost expected Saturday morning

Saturday's forecast is mostly sunny and cool. Highs increase to 51 degrees with a light northeast wind.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and milder, with highs in the low 60s.

WCPO Last weekend in March outlook

The weather pattern turns much more active next week. We'll see slight rain chances on Monday and Tuesday but more likely chances for rain for the remainder of the week. We'll help you time it out each day as we get into the first few days of April.

MORNING RUSH

Rain likely

Overcast

Low: 44

FRIDAY

Morning showers

Turning partly cloudy

High: 49

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Cooler, frost

Low: 29

SATURDAY

Sunshine

Cool and dry

High: 51

SATURDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Chilly again

Low: 34

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Milder

High: 62

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