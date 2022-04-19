Morning flurries give way to another chilly day

We still aren't completely done with the chance for flurries here in the Tri-State but today is the last day this week that we'll have to discuss it!

A northwest wind continues to push in chilly air this morning and in that flow, a few flurries are being produced. The sky is mostly cloudy to start the day with a low of 34 degrees.

The sky will be mostly cloudy for the morning hours before slowly turning partly cloudy this afternoon. This means a few more pops of sun between the clouds as highs increase to the low 50s.

NEW: A frost advisory has been issues for Tuesday night in to Wednesday morning as lows drop around the freezing mark yet again. This includes all our Ohio counties along with Mason County (Kentucky) and Fayette, Franklin and Union County (Indiana). This starts at midnight and continues until 9 a.m.

Jennifer Ketchmark Frost Advisory for Tuesday night



Wednesday's forecast will be mostly cloudy as well and thanks to a southeast wind, temperatures will improve again. We should warm to 61 tomorrow.

Our next area of low pressure moves into the Ohio Valley late Wednesday evening. As the warm front lifts, we could see some isolated showers but the better chance for rain comes overnight into Thursday morning. Scattered showers look likely overnight with a low of 53.

Jennifer Ketchmark Late day Wednesday rainfall



Warmer air continues to be the big story for late in the week. Highs jump to the mid 70s on Friday and up to around 80 on Saturday.

MORNING RUSH

Flurries possible

Mostly cloudy

Low: 34

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

To partly cloudy

High: 51

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Cool

Low: 34

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

A bit milder

High: 61

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Scattered showers

Not as cold

Low: 53

