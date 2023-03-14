Morning flurries give way to another below average day

Flurries continue this morning but at this point, new accumulations of snow are not a big deal. What is noticeable this morning is the chill in the air. Temperatures start in the mid 20s. We'll only warm to 38 today for another unseasonably cold day. The sky will be mostly cloudy this morning and we'll get back to a partly sunny sky this afternoon.

Clouds are gone tonight and this ensures that it will be colder! We'll cool to 19 to 23 degrees.

Wednesday's forecast is the beginning of a brief warmup. Winds shift to the southwest and that along with a mostly sunny sky will lead to highs in the upper 50s. Plus, it's the benefit of just getting some sunshine back to the Tri-State!

Thursday's will be even warmer as highs climb to the upper 50s. Southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph will pump in warmer air during the day but this will also increase moisture. We'll start to get into scattered shower chances by Thursday evening.

The most likely chance for rain this week is Thursday night and Friday morning as a cold front passes. We'll then dry out during the day Friday. It's good news for St. Patrick's Day and plans you have later in the day! Friday's will be cooling during the day, maybe making to to 50 degrees during the daylight hours. Colder air comes in for the weekend.

MORNING RUSH

Flurries

Mostly cloudy

Low: 25

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

To partly cloudy

High: 38

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Colder

Low: 23

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Milder

High: 49

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cool

Low: 30

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========