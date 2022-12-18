Morning flurries before dry and cold conditions continue

We are in for another cold start! We are also seeing light snow showers and flurries across the area this morning. Most of this will be done before noon. After that, expect partly cloudy skies with highs barely making it to freezing. We will feel like the teens and 20s for the entire day. Winds will be slightly less than yesterday, but still breezy enough to make things feel uncomfortable outside. Tonight, we fall to the teens and low 20s with partly cloudy conditions.

The work week starts off quiet but cold! Highs Monday with be in the mid 30s with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday and Wednesday's highs will rise to the upper 30s to low 40s. Lows for the next couple of nights will be in the 20s.

There is a greater chance for snow starting Thursday into Friday. Highs Thursday will be around 40, so expect to see a mix of rain and snow. We'll see a huge temperature drop for Friday. Highs will only be in the teens! We are still expecting to see snow showers entering our Friday. Saturday's highs will be similar. Christmas Day highs will be in the mid 20s.

We're still several days out from our next snow system, so expect even more details as we get closer.

SUNDAY

A.M. flurries

Partly cloudy later

High: 32

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Cold

Low: 20

MONDAY

Partly cloudy

Still chilly

High: 35

MONDAY NIGHT

Staying dry

Below freezing

Low: 26

