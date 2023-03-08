Morning clouds as cold air settles into the Tri-State

It's a cloudy start to the day as a system passes just west of our area. It's possible that a few light showers or flurries could make their way into our southwest towns, but overall, I wouldn't expect to see much precipitation. Temperatures are in the low 30s this morning and we'll warm to 47 this afternoon. Clouds will also decrease, giving us a partly cloudy afternoon.

Jennifer Ketchmark Small chance for rain today



Thursday starts with some morning sunshine but clouds will then increase in the afternoon. Temperatures warm to 50 tomorrow which is seasonal for this time of year. Scattered showers will also move in Thursday evening and continue overnight.

The next area of low pressure moves through on Friday. This system will primarily bring us rain showers during the day. Temperatures will warm to around 50. It's possible that we could see a few snowflakes mixing in later in the evening but at this point, it wouldn't lead to any issues.

Jennifer Ketchmark Friday rain chance



There's another system poised to pass through the Ohio Valley on Sunday. The latest models coming in are trending a little colder and showing a chance for snow locally. But there's still a lot of time to pass between now and then so we'll continue to watch the development of this weather maker. At this point, we will put a "rain/snow" mix in the forecast for Sunday.

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Slight chance

Low: 32

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

To partly cloudy

High: 47

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Seasonal

Low: 30

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy

Average temps

High: 50

THURSDAY NIGHT

Overcast

Slight chance

Low: 39

